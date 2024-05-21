Seven Mile Advisory Acquires 14,040 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Seven Mile Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,040 shares during the quarter. Snap accounts for 1.7% of Seven Mile Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in Snap were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,814,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,067,000 after buying an additional 1,352,655 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Snap by 565.4% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 262,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 223,432 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Snap by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Snap during the third quarter valued at $423,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Snap by 191.7% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 415,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 273,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Stock Performance

Snap stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.63. 19,946,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,680,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.62. The firm has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 1.02. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $17.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. Snap had a negative net margin of 26.99% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. On average, analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SNAP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Snap from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Snap from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Snap from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Snap from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.79.

Insider Activity at Snap

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $141,805.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 483,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,696,351.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 12,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $201,977.45. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,460,617 shares in the company, valued at $23,238,416.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $141,805.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 483,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,696,351.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,509,829 shares of company stock valued at $21,263,829 over the last quarter.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Further Reading

