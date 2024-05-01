Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as GBX 298 ($3.74) and last traded at GBX 296.42 ($3.72), with a volume of 146822 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 295 ($3.71).
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a GBX 3.24 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Fidelity Special Values’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,294.12%.
Fidelity Special Values Stock Down 0.3 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 284.21 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 276.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £962.58 million, a P/E ratio of 1,747.06 and a beta of 1.11.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Fidelity Special Values Company Profile
Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. It spreads its investments across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fidelity Special Values
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Boston Scientific Bucks the Medtech Slow Down and Raises Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Special Values Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Special Values and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.