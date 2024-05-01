Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as GBX 298 ($3.74) and last traded at GBX 296.42 ($3.72), with a volume of 146822 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 295 ($3.71).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a GBX 3.24 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Fidelity Special Values’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,294.12%.

Fidelity Special Values Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 284.21 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 276.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £962.58 million, a P/E ratio of 1,747.06 and a beta of 1.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fidelity Special Values Company Profile

In other Fidelity Special Values news, insider Ominder Dhillon purchased 2,000 shares of Fidelity Special Values stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 275 ($3.45) per share, for a total transaction of £5,500 ($6,908.68). 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. It spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

