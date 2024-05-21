Seven Mile Advisory Buys 481 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Seven Mile Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,896 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,115,836,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 12,577.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,772,670 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $415,948,000 after buying an additional 3,742,912 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 14,037.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,349,176 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $148,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,633 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,208,711 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,022,564,000 after buying an additional 1,298,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,226,618 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $575,304,000 after buying an additional 1,040,046 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABT traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.96. 4,389,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,646,675. The stock has a market cap of $179.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.49. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $89.67 and a 12 month high of $121.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.88 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 13.96%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,704 shares in the company, valued at $9,444,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $2,428,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,530,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,704 shares in the company, valued at $9,444,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,884 shares of company stock worth $5,153,916. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABT. Citigroup raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.50.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

