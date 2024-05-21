iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:XDV)

iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF (TSE:XDV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.113 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.

iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TSE:XDV traded down C$0.03 on Tuesday, hitting C$27.97. 32,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,287. iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF has a 1-year low of C$24.30 and a 1-year high of C$28.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$27.17.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.