Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Sets New 52-Week High at $41.39

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.39 and last traded at $41.30, with a volume of 490454 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.21.

SMTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Semtech from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Semtech from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. B. Riley increased their target price on Semtech from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.35.

The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.34 and a 200-day moving average of $24.06.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $192.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.24 million. Semtech had a negative return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 125.70%. Equities analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Lin acquired 1,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.23 per share, for a total transaction of $33,230.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMTC. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 56,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semtech in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 205.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

