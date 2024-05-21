Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Given New $750.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $725.00 to $750.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on INTU. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intuit from $680.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $666.59.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $667.62. The company had a trading volume of 583,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Intuit has a one year low of $400.22 and a one year high of $671.49. The firm has a market cap of $186.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.12, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $634.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $618.09.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Intuit will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total value of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total value of $488,071.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,717 shares of company stock worth $3,117,156 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuit

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Intuit by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $738,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $426,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

