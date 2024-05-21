TSA Wealth Managment LLC Purchases Shares of 2,693 iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vicus Capital grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,358.7% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,033,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,749,000 after buying an additional 991,277 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 353.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 87,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,437,000 after acquiring an additional 67,933 shares in the last quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388 shares in the last quarter.

TLH stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.32. The company had a trading volume of 397,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,972. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.08 and a 52 week high of $111.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.28.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

