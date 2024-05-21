Davis R M Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $21,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of STZ. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:STZ traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $250.98. 836,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,191,140. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $262.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.68. The firm has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.19. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.50 and a twelve month high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 23.06%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 43.07%.

STZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. HSBC raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Argus upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.55.

In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total value of $1,056,422.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,233.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total transaction of $1,056,422.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,233.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total transaction of $6,538,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,844,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,031 shares of company stock worth $12,582,321 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

