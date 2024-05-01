B. Riley Comments on Rogers Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ROG)

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Rogers in a report issued on Thursday, April 25th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Rogers’ current full-year earnings is $2.93 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Rogers’ FY2026 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.00 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 7.73%.

Shares of NYSE ROG opened at $119.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Rogers has a fifty-two week low of $105.48 and a fifty-two week high of $173.16.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rogers by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,895 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rogers by 0.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 121,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,403,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rogers by 19.2% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 58,425 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after buying an additional 9,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Rogers by 2,154.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,345 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

