JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Sold by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,055 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JEPI. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 35,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth $111,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,307,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,426,348. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $57.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.85.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.