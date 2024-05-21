Crewe Advisors LLC Sells 726 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Crewe Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 1.1% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 77,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,669,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,530,696,000 after buying an additional 243,305 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 302.0% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after buying an additional 16,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 73.3% during the third quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $455.80. 22,846,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,907,418. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $437.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $419.98. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $329.56 and a 12-month high of $455.99.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

