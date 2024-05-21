Verdad Advisers LP Invests $258,000 in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Verdad Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 90,161 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 184,050 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in SunCoke Energy by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,643 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SunCoke Energy in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on SXC. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded SunCoke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

SunCoke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SXC stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.66. 254,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,026. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $11.48. The company has a market capitalization of $896.19 million, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.72 and its 200 day moving average is $10.39.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $488.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

SunCoke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael G. Rippey sold 122,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $1,361,341.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 521,073 shares in the company, valued at $5,789,121.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael G. Rippey sold 122,533 shares of SunCoke Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $1,361,341.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 521,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,789,121.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael G. Rippey sold 48,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $531,394.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 763,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,344,060.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,572 shares of company stock worth $2,781,834 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Featured Stories

