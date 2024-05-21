Seven Mile Advisory Purchases 954 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Seven Mile Advisory increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 2.5% of Seven Mile Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 73,219,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,951,318,000 after buying an additional 4,560,437 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81.9% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,778,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402,033 shares during the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $246,285,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46,962.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,943,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,513,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,458 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.81. 2,672,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,019,087. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.78 and a fifty-two week high of $81.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.52.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.2919 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

