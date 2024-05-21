Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Sells 26,076 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 360,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,076 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 5.5% of Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $17,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.04. 6,899,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,105,026. The firm has a market cap of $133.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.92. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $51.28.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

