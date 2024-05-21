Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stake Raised by Hanlon Investment Management Inc.

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 86.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,102 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $225.31. The company had a trading volume of 339,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,698. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.63. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $229.54. The stock has a market cap of $55.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
