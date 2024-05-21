Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stake Raised by Hanlon Investment Management Inc.

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 86.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,102 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $225.31. The company had a trading volume of 339,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,698. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.63. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $229.54. The stock has a market cap of $55.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.