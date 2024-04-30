507 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Bought by Auxano Advisors LLC

Auxano Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 507 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Certuity LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $311,000. Steele Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $549,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,332 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,203,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,203,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,573 shares of company stock worth $89,548,241. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NFLX. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 19th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Netflix from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Netflix from $580.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $630.58.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $8.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $550.64. 3,349,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,478,347. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $315.62 and a twelve month high of $639.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $604.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $522.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $237.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

