Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Stake Increased by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 8,465 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on EPD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.58.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.08. 8,750,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,006,924. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $29.99.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 81.75%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

