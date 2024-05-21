Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Free Report) by 61.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,000 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MQY. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the third quarter worth about $106,000. 25.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MQY stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.11. 106,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,086. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.98. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $12.52.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

