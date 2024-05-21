Breville Group (OTCMKTS:BVILF) & Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Head to Head Review

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) and Breville Group (OTCMKTS:BVILF – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.9% of Tempur Sealy International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.0% of Breville Group shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Tempur Sealy International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Tempur Sealy International and Breville Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tempur Sealy International 0 0 6 1 3.14 Breville Group 1 0 1 0 2.00

Profitability

Tempur Sealy International presently has a consensus price target of $62.71, indicating a potential upside of 19.75%. Given Tempur Sealy International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tempur Sealy International is more favorable than Breville Group.

This table compares Tempur Sealy International and Breville Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tempur Sealy International 7.32% 168.59% 9.25% Breville Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tempur Sealy International and Breville Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tempur Sealy International $4.93 billion 1.85 $368.10 million $2.02 26.01 Breville Group N/A N/A N/A C$0.37 44.02

Tempur Sealy International has higher revenue and earnings than Breville Group. Tempur Sealy International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Breville Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Tempur Sealy International pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Breville Group pays an annual dividend of C$0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Tempur Sealy International pays out 25.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Breville Group pays out 69.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Tempur Sealy International has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Summary

Tempur Sealy International beats Breville Group on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names. The company sells its products through approximately company-owned stores, online, and call centers; and third party retailers, including third party distribution, hospitality, and healthcare. It also operates a portfolio of retail brands, including Tempur-Pedic retail stores, Sleep Outfitters, Sleep Solutions Outlet, Dreams, and SOVA; and licenses Sealy, Tempur, and Stearns & Foster brands, as well as technology and trademarks to other manufacturers. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. was founded in 1846 and is based in Lexington, Kentucky.

About Breville Group

Breville Group Limited designs, develops, markets, and distributes small electrical kitchen appliances in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Housewares International Limited and changed its name to Breville Group Limited in November 2008. Breville Group Limited was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Alexandria, Australia.

