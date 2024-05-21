First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) Shares Sold by Tieton Capital Management LLC

Tieton Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 152,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. First Western Financial makes up about 1.7% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Western Financial were worth $3,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MYFW. North Reef Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 464,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after acquiring an additional 11,119 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Western Financial by 3.6% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 311,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after purchasing an additional 10,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in First Western Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of First Western Financial stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $18.15. The stock had a trading volume of 32,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,355. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $174.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.33. First Western Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.84 and a 52-week high of $22.00.

First Western Financial ( NASDAQ:MYFW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. First Western Financial had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $23.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Western Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.50 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.



First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth advisory, private baking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, life insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

