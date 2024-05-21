General Motors (NYSE:GM) Position Increased by Loews Corp

Loews Corp increased its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 65.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 330,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the period. General Motors makes up about 0.1% of Loews Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Loews Corp’s holdings in General Motors were worth $11,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 6,662 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,288 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in General Motors by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 48,789 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Price Performance

NYSE:GM traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.87. The company had a trading volume of 7,034,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,288,754. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.18. General Motors has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $46.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. StockNews.com raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $608,055.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,628 shares in the company, valued at $3,948,078.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $608,055.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,948,078.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,422 shares of company stock valued at $3,085,372. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

