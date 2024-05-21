Certified Advisory Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 128.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,414 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.
First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Price Performance
NASDAQ:RDVY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,600. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.93. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a twelve month low of $43.30 and a twelve month high of $56.28.
First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend
First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Profile
The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
