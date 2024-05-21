Tieton Capital Management LLC Sells 3,290 Shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR)

Tieton Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,290 shares during the period. Nature’s Sunshine Products accounts for about 1.0% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Nature’s Sunshine Products worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NATR. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 1,027.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Nature’s Sunshine Products in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Williams & Novak LLC purchased a new stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Nature's Sunshine Products alerts:

Nature’s Sunshine Products Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of NATR traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.87. 84,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,089. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $21.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.86 and its 200-day moving average is $17.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nature’s Sunshine Products ( NASDAQ:NATR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $108.94 million for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.59%.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from $21.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NATR

Nature’s Sunshine Products Profile

(Free Report)

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.