Reviewing Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) & Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF)

Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) and Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Schroders and Salzgitter’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schroders $3.65 billion N/A $500.79 million N/A N/A Salzgitter $11.68 billion N/A $216.57 million $0.15 16.07

Schroders has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Salzgitter.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Schroders 0 0 2 0 3.00 Salzgitter 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Schroders and Salzgitter, as reported by MarketBeat.

Schroders presently has a consensus target price of $42.16, suggesting a potential upside of 786.09%. Given Schroders’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Schroders is more favorable than Salzgitter.

Risk and Volatility

Schroders has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Salzgitter has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Schroders and Salzgitter’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schroders N/A N/A N/A Salzgitter 0.71% 1.50% 0.68%

Summary

Salzgitter beats Schroders on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Schroders

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments. The firm launches and manages equity mutual funds and manages fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge for its clients. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe. The firm's alternative investments include real estate markets, emerging market debt, commodities and agriculture funds, funds of hedge funds and private equity funds of funds. It conducts an in-house research to make its investments. Schroders plc was founded on 1804 and is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: Steel Production, Steel Processing, Trading, and Technology. The Steel Production segment manufactures steel and special steels, such as hot-rolled wide strip, steel sheet, sections, tailored blanks, as well as scrap trading. The Steel Processing segment produces various high-grade heavy plates; and manufactures line pipes, HFI-welded tubes, and precision and stainless-steel tubes. The Trading segment operates a European sales network, as well as trading companies and agencies worldwide. The Technology segment engages in the provision of machinery and plants for the filling and packaging of beverages, as well as special machinery engineering for shoe manufacturing and elastomer production. The company also provides IT, facility management, logistics, automotive engineering, and research and development services, as well as supplies raw materials. The company was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Salzgitter, Germany.

