Certified Advisory Corp Buys 3,470 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.51. 757,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,440,385. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.74. The company has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $95.56.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

