Aigen Investment Management LP Buys 7,201 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 181.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,201 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PPG. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,004 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 11.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,512,000 after purchasing an additional 35,571 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 34,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,224,000 after buying an additional 20,226 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 8,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,048,000. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $133.59. The company had a trading volume of 377,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,459. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.80 and its 200 day moving average is $139.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.30. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $120.32 and a one year high of $152.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.86. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 43.92%.

PPG Industries declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

PPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.47.

In related news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $479,196.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,008,192.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $479,196.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,008,192.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy M. Knavish bought 2,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $133.24 per share, with a total value of $274,607.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,774,388.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

