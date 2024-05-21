Certified Advisory Corp Has $4.45 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Certified Advisory Corp reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,012 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $225.18. 307,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,813. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $229.54. The stock has a market cap of $55.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $220.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.63.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.