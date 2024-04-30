Auxano Advisors LLC Invests $730,000 in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Auxano Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,312 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Certuity LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,453,221 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $52,200,000 after acquiring an additional 503,816 shares during the last quarter. Investment House LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,800,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $1,989,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $219,504.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,658 shares in the company, valued at $544,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at $3,348,562.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $219,504.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,658 shares in the company, valued at $544,800.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,248 shares of company stock worth $3,614,078. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of GM traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,802,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,355,107. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.42 and its 200 day moving average is $36.47. The stock has a market cap of $50.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.51. General Motors has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $46.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on General Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on General Motors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GM

About General Motors

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.