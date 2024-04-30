Auxano Advisors LLC Invests $864,000 in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Auxano Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,067 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in Target by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in Target by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Target by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,389 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Foresight Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,061,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,425,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,661,962. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.87.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.27%.

Insider Activity at Target

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on TGT shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Target from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Target from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.85.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Read More

