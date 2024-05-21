Tezos (XTZ) Price Reaches $1.00

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001438 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tezos has a total market cap of $982.37 million and approximately $51.68 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000877 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000770 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000570 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,002,233,278 coins and its circulating supply is 981,666,643 coins. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

