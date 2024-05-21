Brandes Investment Partners LP Buys 57,736 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 49.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,736 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Novartis were worth $17,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 216,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,840,000 after acquiring an additional 13,006 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 587,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,326,000 after buying an additional 129,578 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Balentine LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 27,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in Novartis by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novartis Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE NVS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.83. 618,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511,943. Novartis AG has a one year low of $92.19 and a one year high of $108.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.56. The stock has a market cap of $210.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Novartis Increases Dividend

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.07. Novartis had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $11.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $3.7772 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Novartis’s payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

