Brandes Investment Partners LP Has $20.76 Million Holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,410,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 722,644 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $20,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 254.7% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 999,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 9,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MUFG traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,401,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,943,684. The company has a market capitalization of $123.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.42. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $11.22.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

See Also

