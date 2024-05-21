Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Given New C$19.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$16.50 to C$19.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 10.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LUN. Raymond James lifted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$9.10 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.65.

Shares of LUN traded up C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$17.71. 1,420,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,404,517. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of C$8.18 and a 1 year high of C$17.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.95, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.03.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The mining company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). Lundin Mining had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 3.49%. The business had revenue of C$1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 0.8013972 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.20, for a total value of C$215,000.00. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

