Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Shares Sold by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP reduced its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,110 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 0.12% of Chesapeake Energy worth $12,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,852,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,311,000 after acquiring an additional 257,880 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,317,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,221,000 after buying an additional 213,235 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 18.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,723,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,844,000 after buying an additional 426,560 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,448,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,164,000 after buying an additional 111,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,958,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,723,000 after buying an additional 265,853 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $91.03. 710,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,995,273. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.51. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.84 and a fifty-two week high of $93.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.08). Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHK. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile



Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Featured Articles

