Assetmark Inc. Purchases 8,939 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 508,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,939 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $26,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 281.8% during the 4th quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.04. 94,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,080. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $41.93 and a 1 year high of $54.64.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

