Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Shares Bought by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) by 54.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 483,643 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,135 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $14,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 51.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Shinhan Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE SHG traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,329. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.40. The firm has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.92. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $24.99 and a 52 week high of $38.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shinhan Financial Group ( NYSE:SHG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

