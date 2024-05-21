Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Position Increased by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 52.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 301,882 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 104,209 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $19,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,367,287 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $573,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,724 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,507,181 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $97,415,000 after purchasing an additional 309,977 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 873,977 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $56,476,000 after buying an additional 37,084 shares in the last quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 792,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $51,179,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter worth about $38,876,000. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

NYSE BUD traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.18. 681,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,026,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.13. The company has a market cap of $114.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.11. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $51.66 and a 1-year high of $67.49.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 8.03%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.8722 dividend. This is an increase from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.61. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is presently 27.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.