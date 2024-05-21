DigiByte (DGB) Reaches One Day Volume of $10.89 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. Over the last seven days, DigiByte has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. DigiByte has a total market cap of $203.67 million and approximately $10.89 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for $0.0120 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69,585.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $518.18 or 0.00744671 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.82 or 0.00127636 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00008614 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00045368 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.32 or 0.00063694 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.57 or 0.00194827 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.32 or 0.00101055 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,022,581,900 coins. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

