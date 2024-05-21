SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Free Report) by 63.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 424,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 744,809 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.26% of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF worth $43,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $397,000.

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:KCE traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.50. 11,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,724. The company has a market cap of $227 million, a PE ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.88. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $78.38 and a 1 year high of $113.64.

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

