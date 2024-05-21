Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Trading Up 4.4%

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) rose 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.38 and last traded at $24.38. Approximately 17,653 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 215,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on SLN. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Friday.

Silence Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.67 million, a PE ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 1.38.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 million. Silence Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 131.44% and a negative return on equity of 212.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Silence Therapeutics plc will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silence Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,315,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its position in Silence Therapeutics by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 232,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 40,063 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $8,862,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $13,575,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development novel molecules incorporating short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) to inhibit the expression of specific target genes in hematology, cardiovascular, and rare diseases. The company's mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform consists of precision engineered product candidates designed to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

See Also

