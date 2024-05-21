Assetmark Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Assetmark Inc. cut its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 487,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 320,766 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.25% of Omnicom Group worth $42,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at $502,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,197,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $363,148,000 after purchasing an additional 42,075 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 377,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,679,000 after acquiring an additional 187,260 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,424,000. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on OMC. Barclays upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Macquarie upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $41,984.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of OMC traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,432. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.15. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.84%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Articles

