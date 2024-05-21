SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,226,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,892 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $35,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1,456.3% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $68,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.14. 1,341,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,161,754. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $24.47 and a 52-week high of $30.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.99 and its 200 day moving average is $27.49.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

