Assetmark Inc. Sells 486,266 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 55.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486,266 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.12% of iShares MBS ETF worth $36,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 584.6% during the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 163.3% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

MBB traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.49. 899,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,603,062. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.69. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $85.28 and a 1 year high of $94.55.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2823 per share. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

