PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 313,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,229 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $30,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 14,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in PACCAR by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of PCAR traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 794,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406,331. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $68.40 and a one year high of $125.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.63.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 14.30%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $104.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PACCAR from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PACCAR news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total transaction of $958,918.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,468 shares in the company, valued at $154,301.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total value of $958,918.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,468 shares in the company, valued at $154,301.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total value of $3,594,193.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,397,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,241 over the last ninety days. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

