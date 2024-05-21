Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 664,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.26% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $31,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,136,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,976,000 after purchasing an additional 25,328 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $552,000. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 319,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,185,000 after buying an additional 148,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,222,000.

VTIP stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.21. 458,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,164,048. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.70 and a 52 week high of $48.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0267 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

