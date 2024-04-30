Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,166 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 0.9% of Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,993,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,891,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127,429 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 307.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 983,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,402,000 after acquiring an additional 742,399 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,633,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,244,000 after acquiring an additional 593,425 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth $27,327,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 758.8% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 476,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,919,000 after purchasing an additional 420,746 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPST remained flat at $50.43 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 4,314,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,857,202. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.29.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

