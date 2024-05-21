iExec RLC (RLC) Market Cap Hits $241.74 Million

iExec RLC (RLC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 21st. One iExec RLC token can currently be bought for $3.34 or 0.00004679 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded up 10% against the dollar. iExec RLC has a total market capitalization of $241.74 million and $10.10 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

iExec RLC Token Profile

RLC is a token. Its launch date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 3.33458765 USD and is up 6.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $9,689,953.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

