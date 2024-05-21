Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE:BCV) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE:BCV – Free Report) by 89.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,246 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC owned about 1.28% of Bancroft Fund worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCV. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Bancroft Fund by 409.3% during the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 92,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 74,558 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bancroft Fund during the fourth quarter worth $460,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bancroft Fund by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 14,306 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bancroft Fund by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its position in shares of Bancroft Fund by 3.4% during the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. 22.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bancroft Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BCV opened at $15.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.43. Bancroft Fund Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $18.11.

Bancroft Fund Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Bancroft Fund

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%.

In other Bancroft Fund news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $30,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at $479,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bancroft Fund Company Profile



Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

Featured Articles

