Cornerstone Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF – Free Report) by 109.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,110 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC owned 1.20% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 1,203.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 12,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 54.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 101,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund stock opened at $8.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.92. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $8.91.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Announces Dividend

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

