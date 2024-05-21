UBS Group AG Boosts Stock Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 71.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,922,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 802,983 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 1.49% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $163,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS MOAT opened at $89.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.40.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

